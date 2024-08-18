Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Visa were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 52.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of V traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.57. The company has a market cap of $489.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

