Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $838,455,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $171,608,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.04. 6,261,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,069. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.10.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.