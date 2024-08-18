SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Bought by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 493,707 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,595,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 24,474,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,315,703. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

