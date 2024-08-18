Solitude Financial Services Acquires Shares of 7,300 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Rio Tinto Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $61.28. 2,820,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

