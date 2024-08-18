Solitude Financial Services Has $995,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Solitude Financial Services lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.5% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 377,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 66,672.0% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 856,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after acquiring an additional 855,402 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 34,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. TD Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. 13,377,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,707,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

