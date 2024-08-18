Solitude Financial Services Invests $1.18 Million in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Markel Group comprises about 0.5% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,216,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Markel Group by 400.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 125,507 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,143,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,086 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $60,937,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Price Performance

Markel Group stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,548.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,670. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,565.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,533.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.