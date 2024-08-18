Solitude Financial Services Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 9.0% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services owned about 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $19,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,748,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $35.90. 813,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,662. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.