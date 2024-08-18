SOLVE Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.86 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $191,960.18 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000869 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

