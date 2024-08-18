SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50-9.70, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS.

Shares of SPTN opened at $21.17 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.41.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.56%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

