SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Position Lifted by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 72,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,664. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

