SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

SLYG traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 67,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,279. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.02.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

