SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 2.4% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $550.48. The company had a trading volume of 299,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,248. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $574.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.74 and a 200 day moving average of $536.28.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

