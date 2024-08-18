Status 1-Day Volume Reaches $791,615.59 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. Status has a total market capitalization of $81.64 million and approximately $791,615.59 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011817 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,591.79 or 0.99853399 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007851 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012490 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,494,792 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,494,792.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02088718 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $853,168.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”



