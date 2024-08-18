Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.30.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.