StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Evogene has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

