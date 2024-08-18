StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Evogene has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.40.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
