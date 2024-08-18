StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance
Shares of RMCF opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.