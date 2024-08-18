StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of RMCF opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

