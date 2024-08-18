StockNews.com Upgrades Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

KURA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

KURA opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.88. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after buying an additional 642,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.2% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,120,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,386,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,001,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 197,530 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

