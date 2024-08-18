Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Capitalization of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.28 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011286 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,838.89 or 1.00059489 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007695 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023848 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

