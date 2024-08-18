Sui (SUI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $186.70 Million

Sui (SUI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Sui coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and $186.70 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sui has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,596,086,127 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Sui Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

