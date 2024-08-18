Suku (SUKU) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Suku (SUKU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Suku has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Suku has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and approximately $234,324.49 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can now be bought for $0.0661 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU (SUKU) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency serving as the native currency of the SUKU platform. This platform offers user-friendly tools for individuals and creators to tap into the potential of Web3 without technical complexities. SUKU’s mission is to enhance supply chain transparency and traceability, empowering users to seamlessly engage in the Web3 landscape. Founded by James Bower, Addison McKenzie, and Shannon Coble, SUKU Technologies drives innovation in global supply chains, reducing fraud, ensuring product authenticity, and fostering a transparent business environment through the SUKU currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

