Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 12,755 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,755 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.55. 5,403,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,221,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.24.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

