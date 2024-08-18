Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

DVN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,917,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,730. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.