Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 1,277 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.35.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

DE traded up $4.66 on Friday, reaching $377.92. 2,103,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,985. The company has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $425.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.45.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

