Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,131 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.94. 2,978,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,669. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim increased their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

