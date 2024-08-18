Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,657 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 18.0% in the second quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 20.4% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 70.4% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,111,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.41 and its 200-day moving average is $273.57. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $489.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.