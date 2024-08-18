Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,657 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 18.0% in the second quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 20.4% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 70.4% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,111,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.41 and its 200-day moving average is $273.57. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $489.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.