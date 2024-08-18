Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,854 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 169,425 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,375,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after acquiring an additional 110,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,407. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.81. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

