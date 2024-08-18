Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 5,640 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 172.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,870,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,768. The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

