Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 6,574 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $19.34. 24,724,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,142,744. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

