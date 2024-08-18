Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,668 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.64.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.32. 865,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

