Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after buying an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,672,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,662,000 after buying an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $3,758,458. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.06 and a 200 day moving average of $157.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $182.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.