Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,888,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 306,620 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Visa worth $1,020,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after purchasing an additional 788,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,578,025,000 after buying an additional 626,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Visa by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 968,008 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,078,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.
Visa Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:V traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $267.38. 5,111,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.41 and a 200-day moving average of $273.57.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
