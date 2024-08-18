Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $79,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

XEL stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $59.98. 5,147,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,530. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.