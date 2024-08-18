Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $169.35 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,415,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494,138 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $169,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:U traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,101,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,810,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $601,000.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,302,403.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $601,000.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,302,403.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,005 shares of company stock worth $4,798,048. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

