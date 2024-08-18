Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $52.19 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Genuine Parts worth $52,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,643,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after buying an additional 431,623 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,999,000 after buying an additional 368,470 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after buying an additional 357,091 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 768.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 316,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.86. 624,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,090. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.