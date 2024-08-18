Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $61.92 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Essex Property Trust worth $61,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.75.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

ESS traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $284.01. 375,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $292.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

