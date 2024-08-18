Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,380,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,486 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $153,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 106,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.1 %

MO stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,722,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,574,669. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

