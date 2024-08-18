Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,037 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Cardinal Health worth $60,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CAH traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,872. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.21. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.