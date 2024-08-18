Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of PTC worth $136,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 762.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of PTC by 12.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 58,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of PTC by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,846 shares of company stock worth $4,568,961. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

PTC Stock Up 0.1 %

PTC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $173.56. The company had a trading volume of 445,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

