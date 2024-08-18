Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 249,761 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,761 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Pure Storage worth $143,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $62.42. 1,558,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,995 shares of company stock valued at $12,999,193. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PSTG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

View Our Latest Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.