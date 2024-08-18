Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,434 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Extra Space Storage worth $123,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,857,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $2,052,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.27. The stock had a trading volume of 870,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,487. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $171.46. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.