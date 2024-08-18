Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 199,092 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Starbucks worth $202,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.81. 16,336,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,615,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.92.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,540 shares of company stock valued at $879,291. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

