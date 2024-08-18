Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365,001 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $73,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,302,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,287,521. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

