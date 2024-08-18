Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,037 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Airbnb worth $158,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.31. 4,592,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,619. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.43. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,402,066. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

