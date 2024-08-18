Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 105,129 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105,129 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Target worth $183,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Target by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after buying an additional 42,822 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Target by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Target Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.04. 3,473,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

