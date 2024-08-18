Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 146,153 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,792,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,153 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Duke Energy worth $179,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $112.30. 2,642,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,009. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.05.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.