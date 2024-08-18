Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 251,603 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,483,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.80% of Pinterest worth $241,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 113.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.8% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.01. 10,000,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,959,581. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,592 in the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

