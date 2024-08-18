Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 43,426 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,426 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $57,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.58. 1,135,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,595. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.67. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.