Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,476 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $66,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MTD traded down $17.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,417.58. 91,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,407.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,341.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,343.75.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

