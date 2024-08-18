Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 60,750 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $63,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.31.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.53. 2,288,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,591. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $92.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $218,668 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

