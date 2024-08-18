Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 63,674 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,674 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Sherwin-Williams worth $160,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,509,601,000 after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,647 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,008,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.40. 1,023,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.56. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $357.64.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

